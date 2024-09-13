Sports Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SEG) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Sports Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SEG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
Sports Entertainment Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42.
About Sports Entertainment Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sports Entertainment Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Overlooked Stocks With Strong Value and Dividend Potential
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks That May Capitalize on CrowdStrike’s Pain
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Individual Stocks vs. Index Funds: Which Is Right for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.