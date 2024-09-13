Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sphere 3D from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANY

Sphere 3D Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ANY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.84. 162,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Sphere 3D has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.81.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 69.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sphere 3D will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.