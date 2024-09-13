Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sphere 3D from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANY
Sphere 3D Trading Up 2.4 %
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 69.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sphere 3D will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sphere 3D Company Profile
Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sphere 3D
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.