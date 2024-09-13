SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.26 and last traded at $39.33. Approximately 14,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 46,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

Institutional Trading of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 113,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

