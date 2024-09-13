Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Insider Buys A$41,760.50 in Stock

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stowell bought 1,445 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$28.90 ($19.27) per share, with a total value of A$41,760.50 ($27,840.33).
Mark Stowell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Stowell bought 250,000 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$5,750.00 ($3,833.33).
- On Friday, July 12th, Mark Stowell acquired 1,000,000 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,000.00).
Southern Hemisphere Mining Stock Performance
Southern Hemisphere Mining Company Profile
See Also
