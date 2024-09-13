Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Insider Buys A$41,760.50 in Stock

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stowell bought 1,445 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$28.90 ($19.27) per share, with a total value of A$41,760.50 ($27,840.33).

Mark Stowell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Stowell bought 250,000 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$5,750.00 ($3,833.33).

On Friday, July 12th, Mark Stowell acquired 1,000,000 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,000.00).

Southern Hemisphere Mining Stock Performance

Southern Hemisphere Mining Company Profile

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile. It explores for gold, copper, lithium, and manganese deposits. The company focuses on the Llahuin copper-gold project located to the north of Santiago; Colina2 copper/gold project located to the northwest of Llahuin; and Los Pumas manganese project located to east of Arica.

