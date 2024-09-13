Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Insider Buys A$41,760.50 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUHGet Free Report) insider Mark Stowell bought 1,445 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$28.90 ($19.27) per share, with a total value of A$41,760.50 ($27,840.33).

Mark Stowell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Stowell bought 250,000 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$5,750.00 ($3,833.33).
  • On Friday, July 12th, Mark Stowell acquired 1,000,000 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,000.00).

Southern Hemisphere Mining Stock Performance

Southern Hemisphere Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile. It explores for gold, copper, lithium, and manganese deposits. The company focuses on the Llahuin copper-gold project located to the north of Santiago; Colina2 copper/gold project located to the northwest of Llahuin; and Los Pumas manganese project located to east of Arica.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Southern Hemisphere Mining (ASX:SUH)

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Hemisphere Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Hemisphere Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.