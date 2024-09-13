SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading Up 9.4%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 89,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 559% from the average session volume of 13,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

SolarWindow Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

