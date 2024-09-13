SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.36

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$26.36 and last traded at C$26.36, with a volume of 74342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRU.UN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

