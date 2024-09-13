Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.75.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.