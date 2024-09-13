Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Shares Down 32.2%

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 32.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.73. 455,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 224,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Singularity Future Technology Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.06.
Singularity Future Technology Company Profile
Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.
Read More
