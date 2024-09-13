Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Grows By 122.2%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of WHFCL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.25. 1,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $27.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%.

