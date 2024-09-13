Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Increases By 200.0%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Swisscom Stock Performance

Shares of Swisscom stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

