Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Declines By 98.1%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sweet Earth Stock Performance

Shares of SEHCF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Sweet Earth has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.65.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

Sweet Earth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and internationally. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.