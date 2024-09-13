Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Decreases By 59.7%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the August 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of SGIOY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 22,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,670. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $625.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

