Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Declines By 83.1%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Servotronics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SVT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.56. Servotronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Takacs sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $43,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,113 shares in the company, valued at $164,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Servotronics

Servotronics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Servotronics stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in Servotronics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVT Free Report ) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the quarter. Servotronics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 4.73% of Servotronics worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

