Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Declines By 83.1%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Servotronics Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of SVT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.56. Servotronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James C. Takacs sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $43,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,113 shares in the company, valued at $164,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
Servotronics Company Profile
Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.
