Short Interest in Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Decreases By 99.4%

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RDWWF remained flat at $6.15 during trading on Thursday. Redrow has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

