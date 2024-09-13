Short Interest in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Expands By 202.7%

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 202.7% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
LSTA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. 1,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Lisata Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.83.
Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
