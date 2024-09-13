Short Interest in D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Grows By 400.0%

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
D2L Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DTLIF traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.87. D2L has a 52 week low of C$4.96 and a 52 week high of C$9.69.
D2L Company Profile
