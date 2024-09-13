Short Interest in Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Drops By 99.1%

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the August 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Chariot Stock Down 9.0 %
Shares of OIGLF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 106,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Chariot has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.20.
About Chariot
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chariot
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.