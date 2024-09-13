Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Rises By 93.9%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of AUGG opened at $0.51 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 million, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

