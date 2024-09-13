Short Interest in ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Expands By 872.7%

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 872.7% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ARB IOT Group Stock Performance
ARB IOT Group stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.
About ARB IOT Group
