Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Up 2.4 %
LON EYE opened at GBX 475 ($6.21) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 469.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 489.17. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a one year high of GBX 605 ($7.91). The firm has a market cap of £140.65 million, a PE ratio of 11,875.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group
