Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Up 2.4 %

LON EYE opened at GBX 475 ($6.21) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 469.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 489.17. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a one year high of GBX 605 ($7.91). The firm has a market cap of £140.65 million, a PE ratio of 11,875.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.