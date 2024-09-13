Sherritt International (TSE:S) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 34691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Sherritt International Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of C$51.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0591716 EPS for the current year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

