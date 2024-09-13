Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Vitalii Obishchenko Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 848,923 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,035.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vitalii Obishchenko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Vitalii Obishchenko sold 4,740 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $64,606.20.

Semrush Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEMR

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Semrush during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Semrush by 28.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 126.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 164,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.