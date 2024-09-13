Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Short Interest Up 74.8% in August

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,429,600 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the August 15th total of 6,539,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Price Performance

Seazen Group stock remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Seazen Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

Seazen Group Company Profile

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

