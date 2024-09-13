Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Short Interest Up 74.8% in August

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,429,600 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the August 15th total of 6,539,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Seazen Group Price Performance
Seazen Group stock remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Seazen Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $0.70.
Seazen Group Company Profile
