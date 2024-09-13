Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Insider David Schwartz Buys 4,873 Shares

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC – Get Free Report) insider David Schwartz bought 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$21.50 ($14.33) per share, with a total value of A$104,769.50 ($69,846.33).

David Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, David Schwartz purchased 382 shares of Schaffer stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$21.50 ($14.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,213.00 ($5,475.33).

On Friday, August 23rd, David Schwartz acquired 1,782 shares of Schaffer stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$21.96 ($14.64) per share, with a total value of A$39,129.16 ($26,086.10).

On Monday, August 26th, David Schwartz bought 5,000 shares of Schaffer stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$21.96 ($14.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$109,790.00 ($73,193.33).

Schaffer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About Schaffer

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial and investment company, engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Automotive Leather, Building Materials, and Group Investments segments. The Automotive Leather segment offers interior leather products to the automotive industry.

