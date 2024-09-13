Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 889,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $144,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 770,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,456,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,504,993 shares of company stock valued at $433,026,967. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.71. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.