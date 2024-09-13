Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Scarborough Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,675 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.67.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

