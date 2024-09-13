Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys 3,393 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up 0.9% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 169,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,725,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

