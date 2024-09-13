Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.09

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 112444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAND. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.