Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -2.120–2.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$838.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.5 million. Rubrik also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to -0.410–0.390 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Rubrik Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.93 EPS for the current year.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

