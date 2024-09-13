RS Crum Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,420 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $104.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.02. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.