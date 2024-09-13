Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $145.59

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $145.59 and last traded at $143.60, with a volume of 68287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.30.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 47.20%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,834 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

