Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Shares Gap Down to $51.13

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.13, but opened at $49.99. Rollins shares last traded at $49.42, with a volume of 155,691 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

