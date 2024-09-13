Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 5138478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).
Revolution Bars Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £14.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Revolution Bars Group Company Profile
Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets in the United Kingdom. Its bars provides food and drink products. The company operates bars and pubs under the Revolution, Revolución de Cuba, Peach, Playhouse, and Founders & Co brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.
