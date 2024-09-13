Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RLAY. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.60 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Relay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.22.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLAY stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.64. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $112,268.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,898.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $112,268.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,898.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $92,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,738 shares of company stock worth $715,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 637.3% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 279,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 241,247 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 57.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 65,484 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,240 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,789,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

