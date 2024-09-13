Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

RF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RF

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

RF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.93. 7,585,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,000,939. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 104,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.