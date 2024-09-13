Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.07. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile



Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

