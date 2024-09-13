Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.30

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 251589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Redfin Trading Up 16.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at $663,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Redfin by 282.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

