Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48. 12,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 10,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.43.

About Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

