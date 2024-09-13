Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Shares Down 5.5%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.65. 49,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 158,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RAPP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.02). Research analysts anticipate that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rapport Therapeutics

In related news, Director James Healy acquired 44,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPP. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,730,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $58,105,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,393,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $17,403,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,859,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

