Rainer Rettig Acquires 4,000 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) Director Rainer Rettig bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $24,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,424.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rainer Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Rainer Rettig bought 5,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00.

Mercer International Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ MERC opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $428.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. Mercer International Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.35 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. Mercer International’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 26.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

