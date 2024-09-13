Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $515.33 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $542.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.