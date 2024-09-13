Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
MLM opened at $515.33 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $542.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.82.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
