PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
PureTech Health Price Performance
PRTC stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $34.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of PureTech Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
About PureTech Health
PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
