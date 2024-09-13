Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the August 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Publicis Groupe Price Performance

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,404. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.