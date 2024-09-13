Public Storage (PSA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA):

9/10/2024 – Public Storage is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Public Storage was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/30/2024 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $303.00 to $378.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $330.00 to $334.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $308.00 to $339.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $327.00 to $374.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $314.00 to $308.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Public Storage was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $318.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Public Storage was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $306.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $289.00 to $314.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $289.00 to $300.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $359.12 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $361.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.36.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $36,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.