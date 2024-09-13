ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,728,000 after acquiring an additional 111,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,426 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $104.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.02. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

