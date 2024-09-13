Prom Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.29 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00008840 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $96.08 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,557.08 or 1.00003950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.13351668 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,435,395.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

