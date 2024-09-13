Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $256.34

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $256.34 and last traded at $253.76, with a volume of 35675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.29.

Get Progressive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.