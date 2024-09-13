PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Director Antal Rohit Desai Sells 36,500 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $2,780,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,407,951.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Antal Rohit Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 44,867 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $3,594,295.37.

On Thursday, September 5th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,016,102.85.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,680,946.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 2.9 %

PRCT stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 60,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.