Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Shares Up 5.1%

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.21 and last traded at C$11.21. 8,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 2,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.67.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.93.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing mid-sized markets. The current portfolio totals 12.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.8 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform.
