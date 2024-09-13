Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.89 Million Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 58,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBBB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 506.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,181,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,124,000 after purchasing an additional 986,867 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $28,829,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after buying an additional 111,513 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,776,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,007,000.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3703 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.