Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.89 Million Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 58,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBBB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 506.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,181,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,124,000 after purchasing an additional 986,867 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $28,829,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after buying an additional 111,513 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,776,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,007,000.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Increases Dividend
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What are earnings reports?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.